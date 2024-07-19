On Aug. 4, 2021, in the Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball quarterfinals, Türkiye's national team suffered a heart-wrenching 3-2 defeat against South Korea.

The emotional moment was captured by captain Eda Erdem Dündar’s tearful declaration, "What we missed was so big." That day stuck in the memory of every team member.

Team Türkiye reacts after losing to Team South Korea during the Women's quarterfinals volleyball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

Yet, in just a year and a half, the scene has dramatically shifted.

Captain Erdem is now flying high with joy, ready to claim a winning point against China in the Volleyball Nations League final.

This victory propelled the "Sultans of the Net" to triumph in the European Championship and secured their spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics unbeaten.

This milestone marks a revolutionary moment in Turkish women's volleyball.

As fans anticipate Türkiye’s 2024 Women’s Volleyball Nations League performance, speculation buzzes: Is their goal to clinch the VNL Cup, or is the tournament merely a steppingstone to Olympic glory?

Amid high expectations and heated discussions, social media is abuzz with varying opinions.

The notion of the Turkish team being "unstoppable" has fueled debates, leading to misinformation and second-guessing among fans and critics alike.

It is crucial to remember that both defeat and victory are integral to sports.

The Turkish Women’s Volleyball Team faces immense pressure, which will only intensify as they count down to their first Olympic match against the Netherlands on July 29.

Middle blocker Zehra Güneş and outside hitter Hande Baladın, recovering from injuries, are expected to be selected for the "12+1" national squad, which allows one extra player in case of injuries.

However, this rule has faced criticism as it complicates team management, with injured players potentially returning if they have valid medical reports.

This rule, coupled with a limited roster, has made it challenging for coach Daniele Santarelli to select his ideal squad.

Santarelli appears to rely on his experience, drawing from players who have frequently faced top opponents.

After experimenting with a "three libero" system in the Nations League, Santarelli has chosen Gizem Örge as the sole libero for Paris 2024. The roster includes middle blockers captain Eda Erdem, Aslı Kalaç, Zehra Güneş, and Beyza Arıcı as the 'Plus 1' player.

Returning outside hitter Meliha Diken trains alongside experienced players Ebrar Karakurt, Tuğba Ivegin, and Derya Cebecioğlu.

They support their teammates in hopes of seeing Hande Baladın recover and participate in the later stages of the tournament.

For setters, Santarelli trusts Cansu Özbay and Elif Şahin to work with the team's sole rival, Melissa Vargas. Ebrar Karakurt is also prepared to step into this role if needed.

Türkiye’s competitors are also refining their rosters for Paris.

Poland, who eliminated Türkiye in the Nations League quarterfinals, has made a significant impact with standout performances from Styziak, Korneliuk, and Volosh.

Serbia and China are focusing on the Olympics, with Serbia’s key player Tijana Boskovic rested to avoid injury.

Despite having stars like Thompson and Plummer, the defending Olympic champions USA are not seen as the top gold medal contenders.

Italy, the 2024 Nations League champions, will rely on strong players like Egonu and libero Gennaro despite recent injuries.

Brazil, with stars such as Gabi Guimaraes from Imoco Volley, Carol known for her aggressive play, and Ana-Cristina from Fenerbahçe, is determined to claim the title.

Their fans’ impatience is growing. Japan, known for its exceptional blocks and lightning-fast returns, will bring three liberos to the Olympics.

Captain Sarina Koga’s quote, "We are like this: we will fly like butterflies and sting like bees," captures the team’s spirit and may lead them through potential challenges.

Kenya, though not in Türkiye’s group, stands out as the only African women’s team in the volleyball tournament.

Their recent performances have showcased their strength and resilience, earning admiration from volleyball experts. They face tough competition from teams like Japan, Brazil, and Poland but remain steadfast in their determination.

Turkish volleyball referee Nurper Özbar will also participate in the Olympics.

Her extensive experience and impartial judgment will be valuable assets.

As the games approach, coach Daniele Santarelli has sent talented player Aleksia K into the fray. Arutasu and successful libero Selin Adalı, who contributed to Türkiye’s bronze medal in the European Championship, join the U22 team.

Both players are regarded as top in their positions. Türkiye’s U20 and U18 teams are also showing promising performances, thanks to the dedication of coaches, scouts, and parents. The "Sultans of the Net" we see today are a testament to this long-term commitment.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will present a formidable challenge for the "Sultans of the Net." Despite social media critiques and commentators’ opinions, the team remains resolute in their quest for victory.

Eda Erdem’s statue at Istanbul Fenerbahçe symbolizes their ultimate goal: the gold medal.