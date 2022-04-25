Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her lead at the top of the WTA rankings Monday after winning a fourth straight title at the weekend in Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old Polish was followed by Spain's Paula Badosa in second place.

Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Badosa, on the other hand, moved to a career-high mark by reaching the semifinals in Germany before losing to Sabalenka.

Britain's Emma Raducanu, in the meantime, edged closer to breaking into the top 10 after her run to the quarterfinals of the same event.

In the latest ATP rankings, 18-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to enter the top 10 since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age in 2005.

Alcaraz climbed two places to ninth in the world due to his straight-sets victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. Britain's Cameron Norrie drops out of the top 10 to No. 11.

It was the third title of the season for Alcaraz, having won the Miami Masters at the beginning of the month and the Rio tournament in February.

Carreno Busta swaps places with another Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the former climbing to 18 and the latter moving down one spot to 19th.

Novak Djokovic still sits atop the standings despite losing to Russian Andrey Rublev in the final of the Belgrade Open. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is out with a hernia problem.

WTA Women's Top 5

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,181 pts

2. Paula Badosa (ESP) 5,045 (+1)

3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,043 (-1)

4. Aryna Sabalenka 4,711

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,651

ATP Men's Top 5

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,400 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev 8,080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,465

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,435

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770