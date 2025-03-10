Turkish Athletics Federation (TAF) Vice Presidents Nihat Bağcı and Fikret Çetinkaya shared the federation’s strategic vision for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following their review of the Seyfi Alanya Winter Throwing National Championships in Mersin.

Bağcı emphasized the importance of long-term planning, aiming to raise the level of athletics in Türkiye through comprehensive programs.

"Our primary goal is Los Angeles 2028. We’ve already started preparing for the Olympics, with the aim of developing athletes who will compete in the finals and potentially bring home medals," he said.

Reflecting on Türkiye's near-miss in Paris 2024, Bağcı noted that while the country’s athletes performed admirably, they fell short of securing medals. "We had strong athletes in Paris, but unfortunately, we didn't win any medals. We're refining our training and camp schedules in alignment with the upcoming Olympics. Our athletes are progressing well, and we are optimistic about achieving success in Los Angeles," Bağcı added.

He also highlighted the federation's focus on nurturing talent from the grassroots level and strengthening infrastructure to support the development of athletes.

Çetinkaya shared his vision for the federation’s financial future, aiming to make it self-sufficient. He outlined plans to expand athletics at the grassroots level, emphasizing the importance of scouting schools and increasing coach engagement. "Our immediate focus is on winning medals at the Olympics and World Championships," Çetinkaya said.

He also discussed the federation’s commitment to fairness and transparency, aiming to create a system that supports athletes through a comprehensive network of experts in health, education, and sports management. "Financial independence is crucial for athletics to move forward," Çetinkaya concluded. "Once we achieve this, we’ll be able to better support our athletes and clubs through sponsorships and rewards, making sure our efforts stay on track."