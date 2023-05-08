Turkish national wrestler Taha Akgül is determined to end his career on a high by winning his second Olympic title and "kissing the mat."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Akgül, who has won 10 European, three world and one Olympic championship in the course of his career, explained the importance of each of his championship victories.

Akgül described his 10th championship victory as having a unique story, adding that while the number 10 may seem easy to achieve, it was not easy for him to advance his own record in freestyle wrestling.

He emphasized that the audience only sees the final six-minute match, but the journey to the championship is an immense struggle.

Akgül also acknowledged the hard work and stress wrestlers experience before each match.

He recounted the story of his gold medal victory at the 10th European championship in Croatia, where he defeated his arch-rival, Georgian wrestler Geno Petriashvili.

Despite suffering an injury during the match, Akgül exhibited tremendous resilience and perseverance, refusing to succumb to defeat and securing a resounding 9-4 victory.

With an unwavering determination to claim the gold medal, he expressed his will to go to great lengths, even at the cost of sacrificing his own physical well-being, proclaiming that he would have sacrificed his leg for the victory.

Though he revealed the nature of his injury as a second-degree tear in the external lateral ligaments, he remained resolute in his commitment to compete at his fullest potential in pursuit of the ultimate prize.

Unveiling secrets

Akgül said his winning secret is maintaining a competitive edge by preventing his rivals from matching him in physical and technical prowess.

He explained how he dedicated himself to strengthening his upper arm, back, and chest muscles during injury rehabilitation.

Akgül spoke of his ambition to elevate his performance to the next level and prepare to claim the world champion title in the upcoming season.

Akgül also shared his dream about the "career cap off," winning the second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and ending his career by kissing the mat.

He hopes to win the 2023 World Championships, 2024 European Championships, and 2024 Paris Olympics, making him the best wrestler in the world.

He advised young athletes to make sacrifices and to pay attention to work, nutrition, and rest if they want to be successful.

Akgül's success has inspired many young wrestlers to pursue the sport. He hopes his club's "300 Children 300 Athletes" project, ASKİ Spor, will produce new champions like himself, Riza Kayaalp, and Soner Demirtaş.