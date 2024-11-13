Turkish Education Federation (TEF) President and MES Companies Group Chair Mert Şener, paid a congratulatory visit to Türkiye's star boxer Avni Yıldırım following his knockout victory over Russian opponent Sergey Gorokhov.

Şener, who traveled to the UAE for various engagements, attended the high-profile boxing match in Dubai, where Yıldırım demonstrated his prowess, solidifying his status at the pinnacle of Turkish boxing.

With precision and power, Yıldırım delivered a decisive blow to Gorokhov, securing a knockout win that resonated through the professional boxing world.

After the match, Şener shared his pride in Yıldırım's accomplishments, emphasizing the boxer's unwavering dedication to representing Türkiye on the international stage.

"Avni has carried our flag high in every arena he steps into. We want it known that we stand firmly by his side and are immensely proud of his journey," Şener said. "Our belief in Avni's ability to achieve further victories and championships is unshakable."

Joining the post-match celebration, Türkiye's Consul General in Dubai, Onur Şaylan, expressed his admiration for Yıldırım's performance, having watched the fight with palpable excitement.

“From the first bell to the knockout punch, it was a thrilling display of skill and tenacity,” Şaylan said, extending his heartfelt congratulations to the Turkish boxing icon.

In response, Yıldırım, who is setting his sights on a world championship title, thanked both Şener and Şaylan for their support. "This journey is just beginning," Yıldırım stated with determination. "My ultimate goal is to bring home the world champion title for Türkiye."