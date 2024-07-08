Carlos Alcaraz aims for his Wimbledon victory over France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday to inspire Spain's football team in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash against Les Bleus.

Despite a hard-fought match against the 16th seed, Alcaraz, the defending champion and third seed, secured a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

As a devoted football fan closely following Spain's journey in Euro 2024, Alcaraz will compete in his own quarterfinal on Tuesday, coinciding with Spain's crucial encounter against France in Munich.

"Hopefully, they're going to get the same result as me today," the 21-year-old told reporters. "I won in the tennis part, so hopefully the Spanish team is going to win the football part."

Alcaraz missed the first half of Spain's quarterfinal victory over Germany this week after needing five sets to defeat American big-hitter Frances Tiafoe.

The three-time Grand Slam champion hopes that the schedulers are kind to him on Tuesday, with Spain kicking off against France at 7 p.m. GMT.

"The first thing is I am supporting Spain because it's Spain," he said. "I have a really good relationship with a few players of the team, particularly with Alvaro Morata. He's a really good friend. So right now, it's time to support them, as I know they support me when I'm playing matches or tournaments. It's my turn.

"Hopefully, on Tuesday, we are not going to play at the same time. But let's see. Hopefully, I will be able to catch a little bit of the match."

With rain affecting the schedule again on Sunday, the 21-year-old Alcaraz was still awaiting confirmation of his opponent for his ninth Grand Slam quarterfinal. He will face either American Tommy Paul or fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.