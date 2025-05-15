Carlos Alcaraz kept his Roman title dream alive with a confident 6-4, 6-4 win over Jack Draper on Wednesday, booking a semi-final clash against Lorenzo Musetti — while Aryna Sabalenka’s clay-court run ground to a halt against Zheng Qinwen.

The Spaniard, seeded third, called it "one of the most complete matches" of his season as he subdued fifth-seeded Draper in a baseline battle of grit and flair. The win also vaulted Alcaraz back to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, overtaking Alexander Zverev.

“I lost focus a little bit in the second set, but not for long. It was a pretty good match,” said the 21-year-old, who’s eyeing his first-ever Rome title and third crown of 2025.

After a sluggish start, Alcaraz responded to an early 2-0 deficit by breaking Draper twice to snatch the first set. In the second, he broke to love for a 5-4 lead, then calmly served out the match.

He’ll now face Musetti, the Italian crowd favorite, who stunned defending champion Zverev 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 under the lights on Centre Court.

Zverev, who had won their two previous meetings, looked on course to take the first set after breaking Musetti at 5-5 and reaching 40-0. But the 22-year-old from Carrara saved four set points, forced a tiebreak, and then steamrolled it.

The second set stayed tight until Musetti cracked it open at 4-4 with a screaming backhand to set up break point — which he converted — before closing out the match to reach his third semi-final of the clay swing.

"I felt the adrenaline from the first point," said Musetti. "I had to fight my way into the match, but once I found my rhythm, I never let go."

Zverev not only lost his title but also his No. 2 world ranking to Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka's title hopes were dashed by China's Zheng Qinwen in a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final upset that saw the eighth seed beat the Belarusian for the first time in seven tries.

Zheng took control midway through the opening set and never looked back. After breaking Sabalenka’s serve early in the second, she held firm — with no break points conceded — and sealed her first semi-final of the season.

“It feels amazing. I struggled with my arm earlier in the year, so to be healthy now and playing this well is great,” said Zheng.

She will next face Coco Gauff, who beat Mirra Andreeva 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in a match where her speed and serve kept her one step ahead.

The 21-year-old American has now locked up the No. 2 spot in the WTA rankings, regardless of the outcome in Rome. She’s yet to win a title this year, but with her sights set on Roland Garros, momentum is building.

"I’ve got a lot of confidence right now," said Gauff, who owns a 2-0 record against Zheng. "I’m just taking it one match at a time.”

Casper Ruud, fresh off his Madrid title, advanced to the men’s quarter-finals after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jaume Munar. But next, he faces the top-seeded Jannik Sinner — a potential roadblock in his Rome run.