World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz found himself teetering on the edge of defeat, only to scrape his way back to triumph in a grueling encounter at the Toronto Masters.

The top seed navigated a treacherous path against the 15th-seeded Polish Hubert Hurkacz, sealing the quarterfinals with a 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3).

The match unfurled as a saga of twists and turns, with Alcaraz rallying from behind to clinch his 14th consecutive victory, extending his awe-inspiring streak.

Faced with a third-set surge from Hurkacz, Alcaraz's resilience shone as he withstood the pressure, needing five match points to punch his ticket to the next round.

Reflecting on the nerve-racking contest, Alcaraz admitted: "I was in trouble serving for the match – I don't know how I won." With the heart of a champion, he unveiled the fire that drives him, an internal furnace that propelled him to his 19th Masters 1000 triumph out of 21 played this season.

"I was fighting, there was a fire inside; this match was pretty tough," he added.

But amid the struggle and sweat, Alcaraz's valiant journey was not a solitary endeavor.

As the tournament unfolds, Alcaraz's path forward promises to be no less captivating.

His upcoming clash against American 12th seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals is a tougher prospect. With both players hungry for victory, the ensuing battle will likely be another chapter in Alcaraz's meteoric rise to the pinnacle of the tennis world.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev's masterclass on the hardcourt continued to captivate audiences.

The 2021 Toronto champion showcased his dominance, dispatching Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph in just 93 minutes.

Medvedev's calculated brilliance, marked by three breaks of serve, underscored his reputation as a hardcourt virtuoso, further solidifying his standing as a true contender for the title.

The drama didn't stop there, as the tournament's narrative took an unexpected twist with Andy Murray's unfortunate withdrawal due to injury.

The British veteran's absence cast a shadow over the event, leaving fans disappointed but also empathetic toward the challenges faced by this tennis icon.