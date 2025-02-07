Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday, dispatching Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, in just over an hour.

The top-seeded Spaniard’s power and precision proved too much for Vavassori, ranked 317th in the world. "I think I hit everything pretty well today. Hopefully, I can keep improving and be even better next round," Alcaraz said after the match.

Recovering from illness and wearing a breathing aid on his nose, Alcaraz broke in the opening game and closed out the first set 6-2 when Vavassori pushed a forehand wide.

The Spaniard again broke early in the second set, taking the third game with a sumptuous lob. A second break followed quickly after, as the Italian double-faulted.

Alcaraz wrapped up the match with another break of serve, sending a powerful forehand return to the feet of Vavassori, who could only poke it wide.

"I had no ups and downs today, which is good for me, something I'm working on," Alcaraz said.

Thursday’s victory was a stark contrast to his first-round match when he required nearly three hours to dispatch local hero Botic van de Zandschulp.

"The first match of every tournament is never easy to get used to the conditions, so I’m just trying to make the most of the time I spent here in the first round," he said.

Alcaraz will face Pedro Martinez for a place in the semifinals after his compatriot stunned Danish fifth seed Holger Rune 6-4, 6-1.

Earlier Thursday, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas saved a match point and battled from a set down to overcome local hope Tallon Griekspoor in a three-hour marathon.

The world No. 12 eventually overcame spirited resistance from the Dutchman, winning 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 in a match lasting around three hours.

"I feel like I was here for 10 hours today. I felt like me and Tallon played for ages, and I feel like it was a marathon. We started yesterday and finished today," he joked.

"I always felt that he brought the best out of me. We were both fighting pretty well out on the court. These are matches that are going to be remembered."

Tsitsipas now faces a quarterfinal clash with Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci, who shocked second seed Daniil Medvedev in a marathon three-setter on Wednesday.

Also through to the quarterfinals in the bottom half of the draw is last year’s runner-up Alex de Minaur, who defeated Czech teenager Jakub Mensik 6-4, 6-4.