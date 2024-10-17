Carlos Alcaraz expressed the weight of facing his idol, Rafael Nadal, on Thursday at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh.

As the 38-year-old Nadal approaches retirement, having announced his farewell after the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, this matchup marks a significant chapter in both players’ careers.

Reflecting on their connection, Alcaraz shared: "Since I started playing tennis, I've been watching his matches. He’s been a huge influence on my life and career, and one of the reasons I aspired to be a professional player. Knowing he’s retiring is tough for everyone, especially for me."

After dispatching Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals, Alcaraz is eager to share the court with Nadal one last time, acknowledging, "I will try to enjoy this moment, but it’s challenging for all of us."

The two Spanish stars have clashed three times on the ATP Tour, with Nadal holding a slight 2-1 edge.

Their bond deepened this year when they teamed up in doubles at the Paris Olympics, and they’re expected to join forces again at the Davis Cup Finals.

Nadal's last singles match occurred during the Olympics, where his journey ended against old foe Novak Djokovic in the second round.

This Thursday, he steps back onto the court for the first time since his retirement announcement, a moment filled with nostalgia and significance.

In Riyadh, Alcaraz stands as the reigning champion of both the French Open and Wimbledon, while Nadal boasts an impressive 22 Grand Slam titles, making their face-off a historic encounter.

Alcaraz described Nadal as a "legend," emphasizing his importance in shaping the young player’s journey.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces Djokovic. Sinner, fresh off a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev, is keen to solidify his standing after winning the Australian Open and US Open this year.

As Saudi Arabia expands its sports portfolio – hosting both the WTA Finals next month and this exhibition event – Nadal, an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, and Djokovic received byes into the semifinals.

The tournament culminates on Saturday, following a day off on Friday.