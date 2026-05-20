Carlos Alcaraz will miss Wimbledon as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury that also ruled him out of the French Open, world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has not played since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open last month.

"My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon champion wrote on X.

Alcaraz's rivalry with Italy's Jannik Sinner has captivated men's tennis, and his absence from the next two Grand Slam tournaments is a significant blow to fans and broadcasters.

The pair contested an epic French Open final last year, with Alcaraz coming back to win the title before Sinner turned the tables to take the Wimbledon crown.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam this year when he won the Australian Open but now faces the prospect of a drop in the ATP rankings.

That will be less of a concern to Alcaraz than ensuring his wrist is fully healed before returning.

He appeared at this year's Laureus World Sports Awards with a cast on his injured wrist.

Speaking at that event, he said: "I'd rather come back a little later with a full recovery. I need to take care of myself because I want to have a long career."

His absence from Wimbledon will make Sinner the overwhelming favorite to defend his title.

The French Open main draw gets underway at Roland Garros on Sunday, while Wimbledon starts on June 29.