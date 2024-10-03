Carlos Alcaraz expressed Thursday that he had no time to celebrate his victory at the China Open due to the demanding tennis schedule, rushing from the stadium to catch a flight for the ongoing Shanghai Masters.

After battling world No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a grueling three hours and 21 minutes on Wednesday night in Beijing, Alcaraz found himself at a news conference in Shanghai by noon the following day.

The 21-year-old has previously remarked that the men’s tennis schedule is “going to kill us” and stressed the need for change; yet on Thursday, he tempered his criticism.

"The tennis schedule is so, so tight. We're traveling from tournament to tournament with just one or two days before the tournament begins, so it is difficult, but we have to get used to it," the Spaniard said.

He told reporters he had to take all his luggage to the stadium with him before the Beijing final, and he only had time for a news conference and a quick shower before "running" to the airport.

"I just did everything in a rush... We arrived here in Shanghai super late, so I couldn't sleep as much as I wanted," he said, adding that it was 4 a.m. (8 p.m. GMT Wednesday) by the time he got to the eastern Chinese city.

Alcaraz will play his first match of the tournament on Saturday against Shang Juncheng, who became only the second player from China to win an ATP Tour singles title when he claimed the Chengdu Open last month.

"I'm going to approach the match the same way that I approach every match; I'm going to prepare as best as I can," Alcaraz said.

"I hope to keep playing the same way that I'm playing, and let's see what's going to happen, but I'll be ready."

Sinner will also be playing in Shanghai, with many seeing the rivalry between the two as the new narrative of the men's game.

"We are not close friends, but I think the respect that we have puts us in a position where we have a really good relationship," Alcaraz said Thursday.

Also eyeing the trophy is Novak Djokovic, who has won four times before in Shanghai and is targeting his 100th singles title.