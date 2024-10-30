Carlos Alcaraz shook off some serving struggles to defeat Nicolas Jarry 7-5, 6-1, advancing to the third round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Spaniard faced resistance from Jarry’s powerful forehand, with the Chilean breaking Alcaraz’s serve in the ninth game before holding to level at 5-5. But a costly double fault from Jarry handed Alcaraz the first set.

“It was a bit tricky, but I’m really happy to pull through that first set,” Alcaraz said. “I’m still adjusting to the court speed – it feels really fast for me.”

In the second set, Alcaraz saved a break point with an ace in the third game, later breaking Jarry with a sharp forehand winner to secure a 4-1 lead and seal the match.

Serving for the match, Alcaraz saved another break point with an ace to reach deuce and won the next two points, clinching victory when Jarry’s two-handed backhand clipped the net and went out.

"He's a really dangerous player on these courts,” the 21-year-old Alcaraz said. "I’m super happy to win here.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion is seeking his fifth title of the year and will next play either 15th-seeded Ugo Humbert or American qualifier Marcos Giron.

"It's been a great year so far,” said Alcaraz, who won major titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Tenth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-4 to stay in contention for the season-ending ATP Finals for the top eight players, set for next month in Turin, Italy.

Seventh-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, started strong before losing 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 to unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson.

In an earlier second-round match, sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost two tiebreakers – and his temper – as his hopes of qualifying for the Finals took a hit.

Rublev lost 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) to Francisco Cerundolo and was so frustrated at one point in the second set that he smashed his racket against his left knee at least seven times, drawing blood.

The Russian held the eighth and final qualifying place for the Finals and could be overtaken by rivals.

U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz became the fifth player to qualify for the Finals. The big-serving American reached the season-ending tournament for the second time in three years. The indoor event takes place from Nov. 10-17.

Fritz joined U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in the field.

Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Monday, citing a virus. The Italian is guaranteed to finish the year at No. 1. He was the second high-profile player to withdraw, following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

In remaining first-round play, Holger Rune, who beat Djokovic in the 2022 final, advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Matteo Arnaldi.

No. 9 seed Alex de Minaur defeated Mariano Navone 7-5, 6-1 to remain in outside contention for Turin, while No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz lost 6-1, 6-3 to Alex Michelsen.

U.S. Open semifinalist Jack Draper won 7-5, 6-2 against Jiri Lehecka; American Ben Shelton beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-3; and Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard hit 28 aces to defeat U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fresh from his title in Basel, Mpetshi Perricard next faces Karen Khachanov and will look to add to his 512 aces this season.

Frenchman Arthur Fils also advanced, edging Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 6-4, and will next play Jan-Lennard Struff.

However, veteran Richard Gasquet, who plans to retire after next year’s French Open, lost 6-3, 6-4 to Zizou Bergs.