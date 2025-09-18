The Davis Cup Final 8 has drawn up the tantalizing possibility of another Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner showdown, this time with national pride at stake.

Spain, led by reigning U.S. Open champion Alcaraz, was placed on the opposite side of the knockout bracket from defending champion Italy and its talisman Sinner.

That sets up the chance of a rematch in the Nov. 23 final in Bologna, just weeks after Alcaraz outdueled Sinner in New York to reclaim the U.S. Open title and world No. 1 ranking.

Spain opens against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, with a potential semifinal against either Germany or Argentina.

Italy begins its title defense against Austria, and the winner will face France or Belgium for a spot in the championship match.

Rivalry renewed

The tennis world is abuzz at the prospect of another meeting between two of the sport’s brightest stars.

Alcaraz, 21, bested Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sept. 8 in a thrilling U.S. Open final, capturing his sixth Grand Slam trophy and extending his perfect record in major finals to 5-0.

Sinner, 23, has been just as formidable, winning the Australian Open earlier this year and finishing runner-up at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Their rivalry now stands at 5-4 in Alcaraz’s favor and has become one of the sport’s defining duels.

Both thrive in high-stakes atmospheres.

Alcaraz has stormed through Davis Cup play this year with a perfect 4-0 record, while Sinner spearheaded Italy’s first title in nearly five decades in 2023, including a decisive win over Novak Djokovic. The prospect of their next clash, fueled by Bologna’s passionate crowds, adds layers of intensity to an already loaded tournament.

High stakes in Bologna

The Final 8, running Nov. 18-23 at Bologna’s Unipol Arena, features a best-of-three format: two singles and a doubles match across two days per tie.

The event caps the ATP season, compressing Davis Cup into a weeklong spectacle reminiscent of football's World Cup.

Spain seeks a record-extending seventh title, while Italy aims to defend its crown at home.

The supporting cast is formidable too: the Czechs bring Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka, Germany leans on Jan-Lennard Struff, and Argentina banks on Sebastian Baez.

Austria, with Dominic Thiem potentially making a farewell appearance, faces a daunting Italian lineup including Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini.