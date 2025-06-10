Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner didn’t just serve up a thriller in Paris – they stamped their rivalry as the next defining saga of men’s tennis, now heading to Wimbledon with all eyes watching.

Sunday’s French Open final was nothing short of historic. After five grueling sets and a nerve-racking fifth-set tiebreak, Alcaraz edged out Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) in a match that stretched over 5.5 hours – the longest final in Roland-Garros history.

It was a comeback for the ages, with Alcaraz clawing back from two sets down and facing three championship points against him. His refusal to quit – "keep believing until the last ball is gone," as coach Juan Carlos Ferrero put it – showcased the grit of a true champion.

The match’s significance goes beyond the scoreboard.

It is a beacon of hope for tennis post-Big Three.

Roger Federer, the sport’s iconic 20-time Grand Slam champion, celebrated on social media: “3 winners in Paris today – Alcaraz, Sinner and the beautiful game of tennis. What a match!”

For Alcaraz, 22 years old and already a five-time Grand Slam winner, this victory cements his status among legends. His flawless 5-0 record in major finals is rivaled only by Federer’s 7-0 start. Few have reached such heights so young – a club that includes Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, and Nadal.

Sinner, 23, isn’t just a worthy adversary; he’s a force in his own right. Holding the No. 1 ranking for a full year, the Italian has reached the finals of his last eight tournaments, echoing Djokovic’s dominant streak from a decade ago. His record: 47 wins in his last 50 matches, with all three losses coming at Alcaraz’s hands – a rivalry dynamic reminiscent of Federer’s battles with Nadal.

On Court Philippe-Chatrier and across global broadcasts, fans witnessed a rivalry destined to headline the sport for years. Alcaraz’s fiery emotion – fist pumps, ear cupping, and “Vamos!” echoes – contrasts with Sinner’s composed, calculated approach. Alcaraz’s explosive speed and legendary drop shots meet Sinner’s pure, relentless ball-striking and long reach. Both men wield groundstrokes that test even the toughest opponents.

Yet, their rivalry remains a work in progress. Sinner has never won a four-hour match; Alcaraz occasionally loses focus. Both are evolving – Sinner debuted a new return stance post a doping suspension; Alcaraz refined his serve and backhand. The future is wide open.

Their shared dominance is clear: the past six Grand Slam titles split between them, eight of the last 11. Wimbledon, beginning June 30, offers the next stage. Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, and Sinner promise another epic chapter.

Federer foresaw this era. Back in 2019, he predicted a new wave of players dominating majors – not a lone star, but a duo or trio inspired by the Big Three’s legacy. “Players are going to believe more,” he said.