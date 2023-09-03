World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz punched his ticket to the U.S. Open's last 16 on Saturday, while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur etched a heartwarming narrative of resilience en route to victory in a thrilling three-set showdown.

Alcaraz, on a quest to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to defend his U.S. Open title, summoned a flurry of magical shots, leaving the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium spellbound.

The 20-year-old Spaniard dispatched the 26th-seeded British challenger, Dan Evans, with a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 triumph.

The encounter showcased Alcaraz's mastery, particularly his thundering forehand that kept Evans on the back foot.

The stands roared in approval as Alcaraz executed several of his trademark forehand drop shots with exquisite finesse.

But it was a single, logic-defying forehand that sealed the decisive break in the fourth set.

With a graceful, curling stroke, Alcaraz sent the ball skimming up the line, leaving Evans floundering and securing a 4-2 lead.

Even with the knowledge that he will soon relinquish his world No. 1 status to the Serbian masterpiece Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz remains motivated by the dream of emulating Federer's successful title defense.

"Obviously defending the title is a goal for me," he said. "I am looking for that. Nobody has done it here since Roger, so I would love to be part of tournament history with him."

Alcaraz's victory sets the stage for a potentially electrifying rematch with Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

A year ago, these two titans engaged in an epic five-hour, five-set battle that concluded at an astounding 2:50 a.m., marking the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

Sinner, the sixth seed, played his part in keeping the anticipated rematch alive with a stylish 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over the Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka.

In the same breath, Matteo Arnaldi, Alcaraz's next adversary in the last 16, made his way forward by upsetting the 16th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie.

Arnaldi displayed exquisite prowess, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours.

The 22-year-old Italian has only recently entered the main draw of Grand Slam events, with his best showing until now being a brief second-round appearance at Roland Garros.

Jack Draper, another member of the British contingent, achieved a historic milestone by reaching the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

He secured this triumph with a 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over American world No. 89 Michael Mmoh.

Draper's next challenge will come from eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, a quarter-finalist at last year's U.S. Open, who triumphed over France's Arthur Rinderknech with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and third seed, cruised into the last 16 with a late-night victory over Argentina's Sebastian Baez, closing the match with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) scoreline.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Argentina's Sebastian Baez during the U.S. Open tennis tournament men's singles third round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, U.S., Sept. 2, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Arguably, the day's most riveting contest unfolded in the women's draw, where Tunisia's fifth seed, Ons Jabeur, overcame the Czech No. 31 seed, Marie Bouzkova, in a marathon battle.

Jabeur, who had battled flu since the start of the tournament, witnessed Bouzkova's strong start in the opening set but then witnessed a twist when her opponent sustained a thigh injury in the second set.

Bouzkova, despite her pain, valiantly soldiered on, allowing Jabeur to dig deep and secure a 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 victory that lasted 2 hours and 56 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Jabeur's inspiring journey continues, as she prepares to face China's Zheng Qinwen in the last 16, fueled by her aspiration for a first Grand Slam title after enduring agonizing defeats in three major finals over the past two seasons.

In other captivating showdowns on Saturday, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka maintained her imperious form, ruthlessly dismantling France's Clara Burel with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Sabalenka will confront Russia's 13th seed, Daria Kasatkina, in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys, the 17th seed, joined fellow American Coco Gauff in the last 16 by overcoming Russian 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova in a gripping 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 battle.

Keys now prepares to face compatriot and third seed Jessica Pegula, who displayed remarkable tenacity to outlast Ukraine's 26th-ranked Elina Svitolina with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova needed only 56 minutes to dismantle Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova with a 6-2, 6-1 win, setting the stage for a clash with US youngster Peyton Stearns in the next round.

China's Zheng, in another impressive display, secured a fourth-round berth by rallying to defeat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti with scores of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, matching her best result at a Grand Slam.