Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will take center stage at the Miami Invitational later this year, a groundbreaking one-day tennis exhibition at loanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, marking the sport’s first-ever event at the baseball stadium.

Scheduled for Dec. 8, the exhibition will feature two singles matches, each best-of-three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker to decide a potential third set.

Alcaraz, a six-time major champion and reigning U.S. Open winner, will face 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, Brazil’s top-ranked singles player, in their first-ever meeting.

Earlier in the evening, U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova will take on 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, promising a high-voltage matchup of two of the brightest stars in women’s tennis.

Molly Pendleton, senior vice president at Unified Events, which is partnering with loanDepot Park for the event, said the Invitational aims to grow the game.

“To feature two of the brightest women’s stars in Anisimova and Raducanu alongside the first-ever meeting between Alcaraz and Fonseca should prove to be an electric night for tennis fans,” she said.

Alcaraz arrives in Miami after an ankle scare at the Japan Open in Tokyo, where he appeared in danger of retiring during his opening match against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

The Spaniard hobbled and collapsed behind the baseline at 2-2 in the first set but received on-court treatment, returned to the match, and eventually eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory under the roof following a rain delay.

“I was scared too, I’m not going to lie,” said the 22-year-old. “When I landed on the ankle, it didn’t feel good at the beginning. I’m just happy that I was able to play and play such good tennis. I tried to have a good mindset and give everything I have.”

Choosing Tokyo over the China Open in Beijing, Alcaraz avoided a rematch with rival Jannik Sinner, who began his campaign with a smooth 6-2, 6-2 victory over Marin Cilic.

The decision allows Alcaraz to recover ahead of the Miami Invitational while staying competitive on the tour.

Off the court, Alcaraz is also emerging as a leading voice in player advocacy.

Speaking from Tokyo, he described the current state of professional tennis as “a mess” and called for greater player influence over Grand Slam tournaments and fairer revenue sharing.

He is part of an elite group of players, including Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka, who have pressed the sport’s governing bodies for more benefits and a larger say in decision-making.

“We are all tennis players and we are fighting to have something better for us,” Alcaraz said. “What we want, all the players, is to have everything together.”