Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline Wimbledon's opening day, starting his campaign to defend the title.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who clinched the championship by defeating Novak Djokovic last year, has now secured three Grand Slam victories, including a recent triumph at the French Open.

Despite being seeded third, Alcaraz is widely expected to add a fourth title to his impressive record. Later in the day, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner aims to make a strong start in his opening match, signaling his intent early in the tournament.

He will open Centre Court action against Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal in the first of what he hopes will be seven matches to become only the fourth player in the professional era to win four Slams at age 21 or under.

World No. 269 Lajal, who is one week younger than Alcaraz, is bidding to become the third man in history to defeat the defending champion in the first round at Wimbledon.

"Obviously, I want to put my name on that short list to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year," Alcaraz, who could join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic by achieving that feat, told reporters.

"I know that it's going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I'm ready to do it."

Italy's Sinner, who won this year's Australian Open and knocked Novak Djokovic off the top of the rankings, faces a vastly more experienced opponent in Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

There will be home interest on Centre Court's opening day schedule with Emma Raducanu returning after missing out last year because of injury.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion, who required a wild card as she works her way back up the rankings, faces a tough test against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"For me, I feel like it's just a great opportunity to try to get a good scalp, try to enjoy playing how I have been in the last few weeks and just get back into it," Raducanu said.

Coco Gauff, enjoying a strong season, concludes Centre Court action on the opening day as the women's second seed takes on fellow American Caroline Dolehide, while on Court One, Aryna Sabalenka, the third seed and a favorite for the title among many, opens against American Emina Bektas.

"I think everybody has an equal shot, and it's just about who can perform better that week," Gauff said.

Russian Daniil Medvedev is first on Court One, with Sinner bookending the day on the second-biggest court.

Fans flooding into the All England Club, many having camped out overnight, will be spoiled for choice with big names in action across the outside courts, including Norway's eighth seed Casper Ruud, who has more wins than any player on the ATP Tour this year, up against Australian Alex Bolt.