Spain's Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player Monday to break into ATP Top 5 since compatriot Rafael Nadal.

The latest improvement comes after the teenager reached the Hamburg final over the weekend.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is the youngest man to achieve the feat since his illustrious compatriot first climbed into the top five in 2005 while still 18.

Alcaraz failed to win the clay-court title in Germany, though, losing to Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday despite saving five match points.

Musetti rose 31 places to 31st in the rankings and is now set to be seeded for the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 29.

Daniil Medvedev remains the world No. 1, with Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic seventh after the grass-court Grand Slam tournament was stripped of ranking points for banning Russian and Belarusian players.

ATP Top 10:

1. Daniil Medvedev 7,775 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,850

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,165

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,045

5. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,895 (+1)

6. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,890 (-1)

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770

8. Andrey Rublev 3,575

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,445

10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185