In the aftermath of Novak Djokovic's loss of his Wimbledon crown to Carlos Alcaraz Sunday, the Serbian tennis maestro found himself reflecting on the prospect of a burgeoning rivalry.

The irony was not lost on Djokovic, who, despite still performing at the pinnacle of his career, is a 36-year-old athlete who can see the twilight of his record-breaking journey drawing near.

"For my sake, I would hope so," Djokovic responded when asked about the potential for a rivalry with Alcaraz. "He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around."

Throughout his illustrious career, Djokovic has engaged in captivating rivalries with legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, captivating the tennis world for close to two decades.

However, time is not on his side for forming another enduring rivalry with the young Alcaraz.

Hence, their riveting five-set duel on Sunday should be cherished as a rare occurrence.

Djokovic has faced Federer on 50 occasions, including 17 major tournaments.

He has encountered Nadal in 59 memorable encounters, 18 of which took place in majors, and has crossed paths with Murray 36 times, with 10 of those battles transpiring at Grand Slam events.

In contrast, Djokovic has only clashed with the 20-year-old Alcaraz three times thus far.

Although the prospect of another showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz at the upcoming U.S. Open is undeniably exciting, it remains uncertain whether the 23-time Grand Slam champion can extend his career sufficiently to engage in regular battles with the rising star.

"I think it's good for the sport, one and two in the world facing each other in five-hour, five-set thrillers. It couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?" Djokovic remarked optimistically.

Nevertheless, the reality is that Carlos Alcaraz, the current world number one, could find himself without a substantial rival, particularly among the Next Gen players who currently trail behind the Spanish sensation.

"Who's going to match this kid for the next few years?" pondered Pat Cash, the 1987 Wimbledon champion, after Alcaraz halted Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Hopefully, Alcaraz's meteoric rise will inspire those within his age group, much like Federer and Nadal did for Djokovic, propelling him to greatness.

Italian talent Jannik Sinner, at 21 years old, defeated Alcaraz at Wimbledon last year but has only reached one Grand Slam semifinal to date, succumbing to Djokovic in straight sets last week.

Denmark's Holger Rune, the new world number four at just 20 years old, possesses the game and personality that could spark a compelling rivalry with his former junior sparring partner Alcaraz.

Additionally, 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti exhibits the potential to make a significant leap forward.

However, for players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Andrey Rublev – who were expected to fill the void left by the departure of the "big three" – the ascent of Alcaraz has caught them off guard.

Medvedev, the reigning 2021 U.S. Open champion, was outmatched by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semi-final, enduring less than two hours on Centre Court.

While professional sports are rife with unforeseen challenges, those predicting that Alcaraz will dominate for another decade should exercise caution.

Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal frequently speak about the motivation they derived from one another, as they continually raised the bar of excellence.

Together, they have amassed 65 Grand Slam titles. One can only hope that Alcaraz discovers adversaries who will share the burden as tennis embarks on a new era.

"I think he's already taken Sinner with him, and he will take Holger Rune with him, although Holger Rune may not have fully realized it yet," commented seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander. "Roger made Novak and Rafa think, 'Hey, this guy is not going to give us anything. We have to go and take it from him.' I believe Carlos can certainly be that guy."