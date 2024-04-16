World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is uncertain about defending his title at the Madrid Open later this month due to a right arm injury. The Spaniard has been forced to miss crucial tuneup events for the French Open as he nurses this injury.

Despite successfully defending his Indian Wells title last month and reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, Alcaraz sustained the injury during his first practice session for the Monte Carlo Masters.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was unable to compete in Monaco and subsequently had to withdraw from the Barcelona Open.

"My feeling isn't right, but it is what it is. Now I'm fully focused on recovery, and I have a little more time," Alcaraz told reporters in Barcelona on Monday, a day after he decided not to defend his title.

"My goal is to try to go to the Madrid Open, but at the moment nothing is certain. I was given specific recovery times, and I've respected them, but I haven't felt good. I don't want to get ahead of myself.

"I can't say I'll be 100% in Madrid, but that's my intention. We'll train and do everything we can so that the feelings improve so I can play a match ... It's also a very special tournament for me."

Should he be unable to recover in time for the April 24-May 5 Masters tournament in Madrid, Alcaraz could still get some clay court action ahead of the French Open by competing in Rome the following week.

The main draw at the year's second Grand Slam at Roland Garros begins on May 26. Alcaraz reached the semifinals last year.