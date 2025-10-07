Amateur tennis players will have a shot at glory – and a million-dollar payday – when they face the sport’s elite in a one-point showdown ahead of next year’s Australian Open.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam will feature 10 amateur contenders from across Australia challenging 22 professionals, including world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The winner of the lightning-fast contest will take home A$1 million ($661,000).

The event, part of the expanded opening week of the Grand Slam, features an elimination draw with rock-paper-scissors used to determine who will serve or receive. The winner of each point advances to the next round.

It proved hugely popular with fans after its debut at this year’s tournament in January, where some amateurs toppled higher-ranked opponents before Australian professional Omar Jasika won the event and claimed the A$60,000 prize.

With the stakes now much higher, qualifying will take place across Australia and at the major itself, with the final to be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

“With more big names to be announced soon, you now have a million reasons to pick up a racket and get ready for January,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

Tiley added that the first of the three weeks of the Grand Slam, from Jan. 12-17, will offer free entry for kids, with live music lighting up Grand Slam Oval every night.

Both the men’s and women’s doubles finals will be played on the afternoon of the final Saturday on the main showcourt.

The main draw runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 1.