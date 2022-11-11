Australia became the first team to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after brushing aside Belgium on Thursday and they will face Britain in the last four in Glasgow.

Storm Sanders dispatched Alison van Uytvanck 6-2 6-2 and Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set and a breakdown before Elise Mertens retired injured trailing 4-6 6-4 3-0 to earn Australia their second Group B win.

Sanders returned to court and teamed up with Sam Stosur to see off Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-3 and complete an Australian clean sweep.

Britain also booked a semifinal spot from Group C after

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls sealed a surprise 3-0 win over Spain and they face Australia on Saturday.

Barnett and Nicholls beat Spain's Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Makarova 7-6(5) 6-2. Heather Watson defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-0 6-2 and Harriet Dart earned a surprise victory over Paula Badosa 6-3 6-4.

Canada crushed Italy 3-0 after Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez claimed impressive singles victories to get their campaign off to a perfect start.

Andreescu overturned a 5-2 deficit in the first set and battled back from 2-0 down in the second to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(3) 6-3 and Fernandez thrashed Martina Trevisan 6-0 6-0 in 44 minutes.

Fernandez carried that ruthless streak into the doubles, joining forces with Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Lucia Bronzetti and Jasmine Paolini 6-1 6-1.

Canada will take on Switzerland, who swept Italy 3-0 on Wednesday, in their final Group A tie on Friday, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals.

The Czech Republic won the deciding doubles against in Group D over Poland and will play the United States on Friday for a place in the last four.

Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova outclassed Polish duo Katarzyna Kawa and Magda Linette 6-2 6-3.