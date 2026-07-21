The Australian Open will cap daily sales of its popular low-cost ground passes for the first time at the 2027 tournament after record crowds and long queues during this year's event prompted organizers to rethink how they manage fan demand.

Tennis Australia announced Tuesday that allocations of its A$49 ($34) ground passes will be limited during the first week of the main draw, saying demand is expected to reach new highs after another record-breaking tournament.

"This decision reflects the growing popularity of the AO and will help ensure fans are able to make the most of everything on offer across the precinct," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

Ground passes have become one of the tournament's most sought-after tickets, offering affordable access to Melbourne Park and allowing fans to move freely between outside courts, entertainment areas, food and beverage venues, and other attractions throughout the precinct.

While the tickets do not include reserved seats inside the main show courts, they have long been a favorite option for casual fans looking to experience the Australian Open atmosphere.

Their popularity has also created growing logistical challenges.

Attendance has climbed steadily over the past several years, leading to lengthy entry lines, overcrowded walkways and packed outside courts, particularly during the opening week when fans flock to see dozens of matches across the grounds.

The congestion has fueled concerns that the tournament's rapid growth is beginning to diminish the overall spectator experience.

The 2026 Australian Open drew a record 1,368,043 spectators across its three-week schedule, cementing its status as the world's highest-attended Grand Slam tournament.

Main-draw attendance surpassed 1.15 million fans, while the opening week attracted nearly 218,000 spectators, both setting new benchmarks for the event.

The tournament's appeal has expanded beyond tennis, with Melbourne Park offering live entertainment, fan zones, restaurants, cultural attractions and family activities alongside the competition, making it one of Australia's premier summer sporting festivals.

On the court, Carlos Alcaraz captured the men's singles title, while Elena Rybakina won the women's championship, helping drive another surge in attendance.

Although Tennis Australia did not disclose how many ground passes will be available each day in 2027, officials said the new limits are intended to improve crowd flow, reduce waiting times and preserve the fan experience as demand continues to grow.

Tickets for the 2027 Australian Open are already on sale earlier than in previous years, and the new policy is expected to make the affordable ground passes even more competitive to secure.