Neale Fraser, Australia’s legendary Davis Cup captain and three-time Grand Slam singles champion from the golden era of the 1950s and 1960s, has died at 91.

A contemporary of tennis greats Rod Laver, Lew Hoad and Roy Emerson, Fraser won the Wimbledon title in 1960 and consecutive U.S. National Championships in 1959 and 1960.

His illustrious career included 16 Grand Slam titles in men’s and mixed doubles.

Fraser was part of four victorious Davis Cup teams from 1959 to 1962 under coach Harry Hopman.

He later cemented his legacy as Australia’s Davis Cup captain, holding the role for a record 24 years beginning in 1970. Fraser guided Australia to Davis Cup titles in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986.

Australi's Neale Fraser poses for a photo after winning the Wimbledon tournament, London, U.K., July 2, 1960. (Reuters Photo)

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear mate and fellow lefty, Neale Fraser," Laver, an 11-time Grand Slam champion and Fraser’s former Davis Cup teammate, posted on X.

"He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends – an incredible world No. 1, a Grand Slam champion and a Davis Cup icon. Neale bested me in two major finals, pushing me to become a better player."

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, a member of Australia’s triumphant Davis Cup teams in 1983 and 1986, said Fraser was like a father figure to him.

"He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best," Cash said.

Fraser began playing tennis on the clay courts next door to his childhood home in Melbourne and built his game around a powerful serve.

In 1960, he defeated Laver to win the Wimbledon singles crown before sweeping the singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles at the U.S. Nationals for the second year in a row.

"I could never think of anything better than representing your country," Fraser once said in an interview.