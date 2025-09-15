Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker is warning that the rising dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner may threaten the competitive balance of men’s tennis.

In an interview with dpa, Becker expressed concern that the young stars’ supremacy is leaving the rest of the field struggling to keep pace.

“Indeed, Alcaraz and Sinner are clearly dominating the rest of the players at the moment. I don’t really understand why that is,” Becker said. “Every player has to take a look at themselves and improve.” He added that other top players, including Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz, appear content with playing second or third fiddle rather than aggressively challenging the leaders. “Where the hell are the rest?” he asked, underscoring the need for fierce rivalries to maintain tennis’ excitement.

The 2025 season has only magnified Becker’s concerns.

Alcaraz, 22, and Sinner, 24, met in three of the four Grand Slam finals this year, highlighting the gap between the duo and the field.

Sinner claimed his second consecutive Australian Open crown, defeating Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Alcaraz responded at Roland Garros, winning a five-set thriller over Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-3) to defend his French Open title.

At Wimbledon, Sinner reversed the outcome, taking the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 for his first grass-court major.

The rivalry culminated at the US Open, where Alcaraz regained the upper hand 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, earning his sixth Grand Slam and reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking.

The ATP rankings highlight the imbalance Becker describes: Alcaraz leads with 11,540 points, Sinner follows at 10,780, while third-ranked Zverev sits at 5,930 and Djokovic at 5,500.

The points gap underscores the concern that men’s tennis could suffer if fresh challengers do not emerge as veterans eventually retire.

Becker singled out Zverev as a potential disruptor.

The 28-year-old German reached the Australian Open final but endured a turbulent season, including a third-round U.S. Open exit to Felix Auger-Aliassime. “I would very much like him to win a Grand Slam one day or regularly win major tournaments,” Becker said during a September 11 book event for Inside: Winning – Losing – Starting Over. “I hope he finds his top form again in the fall and qualifies for the ATP Finals.”

The upcoming Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, scheduled for November 9-16, present a key opportunity for players like Zverev and Djokovic to challenge Alcaraz and Sinner on indoor hard courts.

With both young stars already secured for the year-end event, the focus shifts to whether others can rise to close the gap.

Becker’s warning comes as men’s tennis fully transitions from the “Big Three” era of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic to a new generation.

While Alcaraz and Sinner’s rivalry has drawn comparisons to historic duels, Becker stresses that broader competition is essential to preserve the sport’s appeal.

Emerging talents such as Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Jack Draper have shown flashes of promise, but consistent challenges will be critical as the tour heads into its final stretch.