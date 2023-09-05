Aryna Sabalenka is poised to seize the coveted No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings next week, dethroning the reigning champion, Iga Swiatek – but that's just the beginning of her story at the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka showcased her dominance against the 13th seed, Daria Kasatkina, with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium, surging into her fifth consecutive major quarterfinal. The Belarusian dynamo's relentless pursuit of greatness has brought her to the precipice of the tennis world.

Reflecting on her journey to the top, Sabalenka expressed her gratitude, saying, "All this year, I have been pushing myself so hard to reach this goal. It really means a lot for me. It means a lot for my family. It is crazy. It is unbelievable."

As the dust settled on an eventful day at the U.S. Open, Sabalenka stood tall as the lone survivor among the top five women in the tournament.

No. 23 seed Zheng Qinwen, a formidable opponent in her own right will be Sabalenka's next obstacle.

The clash promises to be a spectacle, with a spot in the semifinals hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will square off against No. 17 Madison Keys in a quarterfinal showdown that guarantees fireworks.

In the men's division, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz cruised to victory, setting up a thrilling encounter with No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev, who battled past Jannik Sinner in a marathon match that lasted 4 hours and 41 minutes, marred by an unsettling incident involving a fan.

A fan was ejected in the fourth set after Zverev complained to the chair umpire that the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Zverev said after the match the spectator was singing Hitler's anthem.

"I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional," Zverev said. "But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

Sabalenka, known for her explosive shot-making, displayed her mastery over Kasatkina, piling up an impressive 31-7 advantage in total winners during the 75-minute bout.

Despite Kasatkina's valiant efforts, her vulnerability on serve proved to be her Achilles' heel, as Sabalenka capitalized on second serves, punishing them with merciless precision.

With a remarkable Grand Slam record of 21-2 this season, including an Australian Open triumph, Sabalenka is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

As she sets her sights on another U.S. Open semifinal, the No. 1 ranking is now hers, but she yearns for a second major trophy to solidify her legacy.

Her peers recognize her relentless pursuit of excellence. Jessica Pegula remarked, "I think she’s been knocking on the door for quite a while. It is nice to see that change and see her get rewarded for how well she has been playing, her consistency, especially in the Slams."