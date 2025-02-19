Matteo Berrettini stunned Novak Djokovic with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory in the Qatar Open first round on Tuesday, earning his first win over the former world No. 1.

The Italian delivered a dominant performance, ousting the two-time champion in 1 hour, 35 minutes, and securing his first top-10 victory since January 2023.

"This is something I’ve been chasing," said Berrettini, a former world No. 6 who had lost all four of his previous meetings with Djokovic.

"I’ve played him on the biggest stages, had the honor and pleasure of facing him. I wish I had won one of those matches too."

World No. 35 Berrettini, last year’s ATP Comeback Player of the Year, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the next round.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion aiming for his 100th ATP title, was playing his first singles match since retiring from the Australian Open semifinals due to a hamstring injury.

The 37-year-old, who last week said he was "almost fully recovered," had not lost a first-round match since his 2022 Monte Carlo Masters defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"I didn't have any pain or discomfort in that sense. I was outplayed by just a better player today," Djokovic said.

"I wasn't at my desired level, and it could be that I'm still not moving the way I want to move, but I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that.

"Things are not the same as 10, 15 years ago. I still try to take care of my body on a daily basis, and it's more challenging now, no doubt. I still try to do my very best, given the circumstances."

Djokovic now turns his attention to the doubles event, pairing with Spaniard Fernando Verdasco against Finland’s Harri Heliovaara and Britain’s Henry Patten in the quarterfinals.