Britain's former top-ranked doubles player, Tara Moore, has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The ITIA stated on Saturday that she was not at fault for the offense.

Moore faced a provisional suspension in June 2022 when a prohibited substance was found in a sample she provided during a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia, where she reached the final.

The ITIA had reported that her "A" sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone, both substances on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Moore maintained that she had never knowingly taken a banned substance in her career. The ITIA revealed that an independent tribunal determined the source of the prohibited substance to be contaminated meat consumed by her and another player, Barbara Gatica of Chile, in the days before sample collection.

"Accordingly, no period of ineligibility was imposed on either player, and the provisional suspensions imposed on each player under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme have been immediately lifted," the ITIA said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the length of time it took for the ITIA to reach a verdict, Moore stated that she had endured "emotional distress" for 19 months, watching her reputation, ranking and livelihood "slowly trickling away."

"19 months and my team and I are finally given the answer we knew from the very start," she wrote in a post on X. "It's going to take more than 19 months to rebuild, repair, and recuperate from what we've (Moore and her team) been through, but we will come back stronger than ever."

However, Gatica remains suspended from the sport due to separate Tennis Anti-Corruption Program offenses, the ITIA added.