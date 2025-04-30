As Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner nears the end of a three-month doping ban that rocked the tennis world, players are turning to anti-doping authorities in growing numbers, seeking guidance on how to steer clear of accidental violations caused by contamination.

Sinner accepted a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February and began serving his suspension after it was determined that the banned substance clostebol entered his body through massages administered by his physiotherapist.

His case – alongside a similar incident involving Iga Swiatek – has sparked widespread concern among players, prompting the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to ramp up its support efforts.

“We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in players requesting advice and assistance following these high-profile cases,” the ITIA told Reuters. “We’re working on new ways to make that process more accessible.”

"There are lots of resources available to assist with checking supplements and medications. If players, coaches, and medical staff have questions, they can contact us.

"We are not trying to trip people up. Our role is to protect the sport and maintain a level playing field."

While Sinner's case has led to heightened vigilance within the tennis community, some players remain unhappy with how it was handled, believing the 23-year-old received favorable treatment.

Novak Djokovic expressed frustration earlier this year at being "kept in the dark" about the case, while the outspoken Nick Kyrgios said that it was "disgusting" for the sport.

American great Serena Williams reignited the debate ahead of Sinner's return in Rome next week, saying she would have received a 20-year ban and had her Grand Slam titles taken away had she tested positive in a similar manner.

The ITIA has remained firm that all its cases are handled based on facts and evidence, not a player's name, nationality or ranking.

Building momentum

Apart from his enforced period of idleness, Sinner has largely been unaffected by the uproar, winning the U.S. Open last year before successfully defending his Australian Open title in January.

In Rome, the world No. 1 will aim to leave the doping saga behind him and build momentum for the French Open in late May.

He is all but assured of remaining at the top of the world rankings until Roland Garros, after Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz failed to exploit his absence during the clay-court swing. However, he does not expect a smooth road on his return.

"It certainly won't be easy for me. The first games will be really difficult," Sinner said. "Hopefully, I'll be able to get back into the rhythm, and then we'll see how it goes."

Spanish great Rafael Nadal believes Sinner should now be allowed to focus on his tennis, while acknowledging the case had not been positive for the sport.

"In the end, if I'm not mistaken, he came out of the ruling as innocent," Nadal told Britain's Daily Telegraph. "But these things happen sometimes; accidents happen, and that's how I see this because I believe in Jannik. I'm convinced from what I know of Jannik that he never tried to cheat or get an advantage over the rest.

"I'm sure that Jannik is an innocent and moral person ... I believe in the ruling. Jannik has accepted these three months of sanction, and so: case closed."