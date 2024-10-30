Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) President Cengiz Durmuş announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election during the upcoming general assembly in Ankara on Nov. 11.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Durmuş expressed pride in his tenure, which he dedicated to making tennis accessible to everyone, from urban centers to rural communities.

Reflecting on his nine years in office, he stated, “I want to share with my valued tennis family that after discussions with my family, I have decided not to continue in my role and will withdraw my candidacy for the new term. The joy of touching thousands of lives has filled me with immense pride throughout my presidency. The positive feedback I received about serving another term truly moved me.”

Durmuş emphasized the collaborative spirit that defined his leadership, highlighting the milestones achieved alongside athletes, clubs, coaches, referees, parents and all stakeholders who contributed to the sport's advancement.

“Turkish tennis will continue to look forward, achieving new successes and furthering its development. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their unwavering support, to local governments whose tournament backing has been instrumental in popularizing tennis, and to our sponsors who shared our vision. Special thanks also go to the athletes who poured their hearts onto the courts, the coaches who hold the keys to our success, the referees who ensured fair play, and the clubs providing resources for athlete development. I am equally grateful to the board members, my dedicated colleagues at the federation, and all those who contributed to the growth of tennis in our country,” he said.