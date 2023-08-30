Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz lit up the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, securing his spot in the U.S. Open's second round.

The Spanish sensation, just 20 years old and reigning supreme, had the crowd on the edge of their seats as he clashed with German Dominik Koepfer under the primetime lights.

As the match kicked off, Koepfer's dreams of a remarkable upset quickly twisted and turned just like his unfortunate left ankle.

A hushed gasp swept through the stadium as his ankle took on a surreal, grimace-inducing angle, marking an ominous turn of events mere minutes into the contest.

As the medical team tended to Koepfer, the audience held their breath, hoping for a miraculous recovery.

The underdog warrior, his ankle now taped, courageously returned to the battlefield with the score level at deuce.

But it was clear that he was fighting a battle on two fronts.

Alcaraz seized the moment, executing a perfect drop shot that broke through Koepfer's defenses, securing the crucial break.

Even a valiant stand from Koepfer, fighting off break points, could not deny the inevitable.

The German's whispers to his team about the dire state of his ankle were audible, painting a vivid picture of his struggles.

With each point, Alcaraz showcased his championship mettle, reminding the world why he graced this stage as the reigning Wimbledon champion.

A break to love in the second set after a wayward backhand from Koepfer highlighted his dominance.

As the match reached its crescendo, Koepfer's walk to the net was sad, a reluctant acknowledgment of the limitations his battered ankle imposed.

The dreams he harbored, the hopes he brought to that iconic court, all turned to dust in the wake of injury's cruel hand.

But the night ultimately belonged to Alcaraz, his radiant smile cutting through the floodlights as he spoke to the fans who had witnessed this rollercoaster of emotions. "First step on the court, I felt great ... the same energy that I felt last year," he said.

Alcaraz's journey in this year's U.S. Open takes a twist, with his throne at the top of the rankings now under threat of intrigue.

Rival Novak Djokovic's commanding victory looms large, with the Serb ready to ascend the rankings.