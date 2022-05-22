The Cudi Cup, the first-ever international tennis tournament hosted by southeastern Turkey's Şırnak, came to an end on Sunday.

The tennis tournament was held on the Şırnak University campus, under the auspices of the Youth and Sports Ministry, with support from the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF), the local governorate and the mayor’s office.

The event kicked off on May 16 and both men's and women's finals were held Sunday.

Tunisia's Omar Hfaedh clinched the men's title while Kazakhstan's Eva Korysheva won the women's crown in the tournament.

Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakcı, and Deputy Transport Minister Enver Iskurt were present during the final matches.

Speaking in the prize-giving ceremony, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı thanked everyone for the successful organization of the tournament.

The dignitaries also played friendly tennis matches at the end of the event.

"Organizing an international tournament in Cudi is a source of pride for us. We will come to the foothills of Mount Cudi to play tennis whenever we have the opportunity," Kaymakcı said.

Governor Osman Bilgin said the city deserves the best of everything and that peace prevailed in Şırnak now.

"Events like these can make a great contribution to the promotion of our city. A city of sports, culture, art, tourism and economy, Şırnak has great potential," he said.

The Cudi Cup International Tennis Tournament, named after Mount Cudi, was a testament to the prevailing peace and security in the city, years after counterterrorism operations eliminated PKK terrorists from the province and its urban areas, in particular.