Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first ATP title since 2017 with a victory over Holger Rune on Sunday, winning 7-6(5), 6-4 at the Brisbane International men's singles final.

However, his parents, who had traveled to witness the match, missed his special moment.

The Bulgarian's parents departed for their flight home before the 32-year-old played the match that marked his first title win since the ATP Tour finals six years ago, securing his ninth overall title.

"I said goodbye to them before the match," Dimitrov noted. "But it's been amazing to have them around the past two to three weeks. They have to return to work, have to resume their own lives."

As the holder of the longest active streak of Grand Slam appearances at 51, Dimitrov made waves when he won the ATP Finals on his debut but entered a prolonged trophy drought afterward.

"I think playing against top players, who are also way younger than me, is a very good way for me to assess where I'm at," Dimitrov added. "I think, in a way, this is where I'm most proud."

Dimitrov is set to compete next in the Australian Open, commencing next Sunday.