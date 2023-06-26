As the stage is set for Novak Djokovic's historic quest at Wimbledon, organizers are hoping for the spotlight to remain on the game itself, following two COVID-19-affected years and the recent fallout from Russia's incursion into Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to take a bold stance by banning players from Russia and Belarus last year.

However, Wimbledon has reversed its position due to potential sanctions and lack of support from other grand slams this year, allowing Russian and Belarusian players to participate, provided they remain politically neutral and are not funded by their respective regimes.

Despite a ban on Russian flags at the Australian Open, a pro-Vladimir Putin demonstration managed to take place at Rod Laver Arena, with Djokovic's father inadvertently caught up in the controversy.

Political tensions have spilled onto the courts as well, with high-profile matches involving Ukrainian, Russian, and Belarusian players at Roland Garros resulting in instances where players like Elina Svitolina faced boos for refusing to shake hands with opponents, while Aryna Sabalenka declined to attend press conferences when pressed on her political beliefs.

While such behavior seems unlikely in the genteel setting of SW19, there remains a genuine possibility of the Princess of Wales presenting a trophy to a Russian or Belarusian player.

Among the favorites to win the women's title, Sabalenka will aim to outshine Iga Swiatek and claim the top spot in the world rankings, while Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, both from Russia, have secured places in the top 10 of the men's rankings.

Organizers will also be concerned about potential disruptions from environmental protesters, given the global exposure that Wimbledon offers.

On the court, Djokovic is the heavy favorite to secure a third consecutive Grand Slam victory, having only lost twice at the All England Club in the past decade.

The Serbian, who has temporarily relinquished the top spot in the rankings to Carlos Alcaraz, could equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles, and a 24th Grand Slam victory would draw him level with Margaret Court's long-standing record.

Following a match in Paris earlier this month where Djokovic was struck by a cramp, Alcaraz, eager for another opportunity, hopes to face the Serbian again, and his triumph at Queen's Club demonstrates his quick adaptation to grass courts.

Nick Kyrgios, last year's finalist, has been hampered by knee surgery this season, leaving few realistic challengers to Djokovic's dominance.

Although it may seem far-fetched, ten years after his unforgettable victory against Djokovic to claim his maiden Wimbledon title, Andy Murray, one of the few natural grass-court talents, still believes he can make an impact if the draw favors him and could potentially reach the second week of the tournament.

In contrast, the women's draw appears wide open, with former semi-finalist Sabalenka seeking to dethrone Iga Swiatek as the world number one, while defending champion Elena Rybakina is poised to mount a strong challenge based on her impressive progress since her previous victory.