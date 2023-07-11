The fourth round of Wimbledon witnessed thrilling victories for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, setting the stage for a potential collision in the later stages of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur paved the way for a rematch of last year's final.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic encountered a minor setback as he conceded his first tournament set against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who managed to momentarily disrupt Djokovic's rhythm.

However, the 36-year-old Serbian quickly regained his composure and secured a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 victory in his 100th match at Wimbledon.

Despite the challenge posed by Hurkacz's thunderous serves, Djokovic's unparalleled skills as the world's best returner eventually prevailed.

With this win, Djokovic extended his winning streak at Wimbledon to an impressive 32 matches, remaining unbeaten on Centre Court for an entire decade.

Joining Djokovic in the quarterfinals is top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who displayed sensational tennis to overcome Italian former runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Alcaraz dropped the first set but swiftly retaliated with remarkable prowess, securing a remarkable 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

The victory sets up an intriguing clash between Alcaraz and fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune, guaranteeing the youngest Wimbledon men's quarterfinal in the professional era.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, eyeing a fifth consecutive title, will take on Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev in his 56th Grand Slam quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Reflecting on his challenging match against Hurkacz, Djokovic acknowledged his opponent's exceptional performance, particularly his accurate and powerful serve.

The Serbian maestro admitted feeling somewhat miserable while returning Hurkacz's relentless shots, with the Polish player's serves even sending Djokovic tumbling to the ground.

Despite the difficulty, Djokovic demonstrated resilience and determination, ultimately emerging victorious.

In a significant test of his abilities, Alcaraz faced a formidable opponent in Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 runner-up.

Berrettini's powerful serve and formidable forehand initially threatened the young Spaniard, momentarily disrupting his momentum.

However, Alcaraz quickly regained control of the match, expressing his hunger for more success.

He emphasized that reaching the quarterfinals was a goal he had set for himself this year, and he is now determined to achieve even greater feats.

Another rising star capturing attention at Wimbledon is Holger Rune, the sixth seed who continues to win hearts with his remarkable performances.

In an impressive comeback, Rune overcame 21st seed, Grigor Dimitrov, once hailed as a future Grand Slam champion. Displaying his flair and exceptional skills, Rune secured a 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3 victory, becoming the first Dane in 65 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

In other matches, third seed Daniil Medvedev secured his first Wimbledon quarterfinal berth after Czech player Jiri Lehecka retired due to a right foot injury while trailing 6-4, 6-2. Additionally, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas' hopes of becoming the first Greek man to reach the quarterfinals were dashed by American underdog Christopher Eubanks. Eubanks, in his fairytale debut at the grass-court slam, defeated Tsitsipas in a grueling five-set battle, winning 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

On the women's side, Elena Rybakina enjoyed a smoother path to the quarterfinals when her Brazilian opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with a back injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set.

Rybakina, born in Moscow and representing Kazakhstan, expressed sympathy for her opponent's unfortunate circumstance and wished her a speedy recovery.

Rybakina will now face Ons Jabeur, whom she defeated in last year's final.

Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur produced a stunning performance on Centre Court, demolishing former champion Petra Kvitova with a resounding 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Jabeur's exceptional display of skill showcased her dominance in the match and her quest for further success.

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive run at Wimbledon, aiming to secure her second Grand Slam title of 2023.

The Australian Open champion triumphed over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Sabalenka expressed her joy and appreciation for being able to participate in the tournament after the absence of Russian and Belarusian players in the previous year due to political reasons.

Unfortunately, 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva's journey ended as she fell 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 to American Madison Keys.

Andreeva faced a point penalty in the final set after throwing her racket to the ground, contributing to her defeat. Keys, the 25th seed, will now meet Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Undoubtedly, the standout story of the tournament so far is Christopher Eubanks, the 27-year-old world No. 43.

Eubanks, who had only won two Grand Slam matches prior to this Wimbledon, delivered a remarkable performance against a fatigued Tsitsipas.

Eubanks, who also works as a part-time commentator for the Tennis Channel, blazed his way to victory with 53 winners.

Overwhelmed by the magnitude of his achievement, Eubanks expressed his disbelief and gratitude, acknowledging that he feels like he's living a dream.