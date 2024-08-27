While midnight matches delight fans, seasoned champion Novak Djokovic isn't as pleased. On Monday, the veteran expressed his frustration with the late-night start to his U.S. Open title defense.

Despite showing some rust, Djokovic decisively defeated qualifier Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

However, the two-hour, seven-minute showdown extended into the early hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium, concluding around midnight.

The pair were unable to take to the court until late due to Clara Burel's comeback win over Sloane Stephens, who crumbled in three sets after leading 6-0, 3-0.

"Well, I don't think that aging helps really staying so late and playing very late," 37-year-old Djokovic told reporters.

"I can feel, you know, my batteries are low now. I'm shutting down.

"But it's been a long wait, to be honest. I thought I was going to go out on the court at like 8:15 p.m. because Stephens was up 6-0, 3-0 and serving, and then all of a sudden it turns out to be a two-and-a-half-hour match or whatever.

"You just have to accept it, I guess. I like playing night matches, but I love to start first.

"So hopefully I get more chances to play at night and am scheduled first so we can start at a more decent time and finish at a more decent time.

"I guess for the fans, there is something special about late-night finishes, particularly post-midnight. For us, I don't know. It's not really what you want, but if you get a W (win), then it's all good."

Djokovic returned to the court for the first time since winning a long-coveted Olympic gold medal in singles in Paris.

Though he easily accounted for Moldovan journeyman Albot, Djokovic's lack of warmup matches showed as he served up 10 double faults and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.

"It's always challenging to start, particularly when you haven't played on this surface for five, six months and are coming off an Olympic gold and playing on clay," he said.

"I'm expecting to be probably challenged a little bit more in the opening rounds.

"The good thing about Slams is you have a day between matches where you can train, where you can really work on things and perfect your game. That's what I need."