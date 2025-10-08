Novak Djokovic battled through a left leg injury, stifling humidity and waves of exhaustion, the 38-year-old Serbian ground past Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the $8.5 million Shanghai Masters – a victory as much about survival as it was about skill.

Under a heavy haze and temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), the four-time Shanghai champion was stretched to his limits in a two-hour, 41-minute slugfest that left him drenched, staggering and at times barely upright.

The world No. 5 had entered the match already physically battered – having vomited during his previous-round win over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann – but refused to yield in conditions he later called “brutal.”

Djokovic started sharply, breaking Munar early and dictating with deep, precise baseline exchanges to take the first set 6-3.

But the match turned midway through when he appeared to tweak his left leg while chasing a wide forehand.

After a medical timeout, he soldiered on, but his movement grew labored. Munar, ranked No. 41, capitalized on the moment, serving with precision and unrelenting consistency to steal the second set 7-5 after a grueling 75-minute battle.

By the third set, the heat had become suffocating.

Djokovic bent over repeatedly between points, medics checked his pulse and blood pressure and ice towels were draped around his shoulders.

At times, his face was flushed crimson, a rare sign of vulnerability for a player long admired for his conditioning.

Yet, just when it seemed fatigue might conquer him, he summoned the competitive steel that has defined his career.

Djokovic struck early in the decider, breaking Munar’s serve with an aggressive return game and using shorter points to save energy.

His forehand, averaging 84 mph with pinpoint accuracy, began dictating the rhythm once again.

The Spaniard, playing in his first Masters 1000 fourth round since Indian Wells in 2024, fought gamely but lacked the finishing power to stop Djokovic’s surge.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion closed out the match 6-2 and collapsed to the court – more in relief than celebration.

“I’ve played in hot conditions before, but this was something else,” Djokovic said afterward, his voice raspy and his shirt drenched. “You just try to survive.”

The victory marks Djokovic’s 11th consecutive quarterfinal appearance in Shanghai, extending his unmatched record at one of his most successful events.

The win also keeps alive his pursuit of a record-extending 41st ATP Masters 1000 title, his first since Paris in 2023.

The oppressive conditions have become a dominant theme at this year’s tournament.

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner retired two days earlier due to cramps, while several other players required medical timeouts as humidity levels topped 80%.

The ATP confirmed Tuesday it is reviewing the introduction of a formal heat policy for future Masters events, a measure already standard in Grand Slam tournaments.

Next up for Djokovic is Belgium’s Zizou Bergs, a 25-year-old qualifier ranked No. 49 who upset 12th seed Tommy Paul 7-6(5), 6-4 earlier in the day.

The two met just weeks ago at the U.S. Open, where Djokovic edged through a tense five-setter.

Their Shanghai rematch promises another test of resilience for the aging yet ageless champion.

The heat has also left its mark on the women’s circuit.

At the Wuhan Open, Britain’s Emma Raducanu was forced to retire against American Ann Li after suffering dizziness and having her blood pressure checked on court.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion later cited exhaustion from the sweltering conditions, which mirrored those faced by Djokovic and others in Shanghai.