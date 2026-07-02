When Novak Djokovic wins points that appear all but lost, it usually signals one thing: Defeat is simply not an option. That was the story on Wednesday as the Serbian great left Stefanos Tsitsipas with no chance, powering into the third round at Wimbledon.

Touted in the official tournament program as a "heavyweight Centre Court collision," the contest quickly became a one-sided masterclass. The 39-year-old Djokovic dismantled the once highly touted Greek, cruising to a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over the former Grand Slam finalist.

The defining moment came at 4-4 in the second set. With Djokovic facing break point, Tsitsipas had two clear opportunities to finish the rally with overhead winners, only to miss both attempts. Djokovic capitalized without hesitation, breaking serve moments later. It was a brutal swing that not only handed him control of the set but also extinguished any lingering belief that Tsitsipas could mount an upset.

The seventh-seeded Djokovic won eight of the final 10 games to hand Tsitsipas his 12th consecutive defeat in their head-to-head rivalry.

Djokovic will next face 25th-seeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as he continues his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown.

"Obviously, you feel very happy, satisfied and joyful on the court when you are playing this way," Djokovic told the crowd.

"I'm feeling great. I try not to take these moments for granted when playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

"I feel very privileged to be walking out on this court at age 30-plus. I don't think it's a cliché because I actually believe it's true, but age is just a number," added the Serb, who once again stepped out sporting a cream blazer that would not have looked out of place on a high school student.

But Wednesday's match was no child's play for his Greek rival.

After retiring midway through his first-round match at last year's Wimbledon because of chronic back pain that threatened to end his career, the 27-year-old Tsitsipas arrived seeking redemption.

However, with his ranking in freefall, the former world No. 3 arrived at Wimbledon just days after firing his coach, who also happens to be his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas.

It was anyone's guess what effect all that turmoil would have had on the psyche of a player who had finished runner-up to Djokovic in the two Grand Slam finals they had contested together: the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

It took Djokovic less than two hours to deliver another crushing blow, leaving the Serb one victory shy of matching Roger Federer's men's record of 105 Wimbledon singles match wins.