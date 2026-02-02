Novak Djokovic left the Australian Open still locked on 24 Grand Slam titles and facing renewed questions about how many chances remain to claim a record-breaking 25th.

The 38-year-old has repeatedly brushed aside retirement talk and insists his ambitions stretch as far as defending his Olympic gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Yet after his four-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final, Djokovic sounded uncertain about returning to Melbourne.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months,” he told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena. “So it has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

Djokovic owns a record 10 Australian Open titles and, until Sunday, had never lost a final at the tournament.

But for all his success, Djokovic has not always had an easy relationship with Melbourne fans.

“I want to just say in the end that you guys, particularly the last couple of matches, gave me something that I have never experienced in Australia,” he said. “That much love, support, positivity. I tried to give you back with good tennis over the years.”

The remarks carried the tone of a farewell and did not appear to be merely an emotional response to defeat. Djokovic said he had prepared two speeches, one for winning and one for losing.

Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2023, drawing level with Australia’s Margaret Court atop the all-time list. But age, injuries and the emergence of world No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 2 Jannik Sinner have prevented him from adding another.

Before Sunday, his previous Grand Slam final came at Wimbledon in 2024, when he also lost to Alcaraz. Last year, Djokovic reached the semifinals of all four majors but went no further, with Alcaraz and Sinner sharing the titles.

He rolled back the years to defeat Sinner, 14 years his junior, in a five-set semifinal marathon in Melbourne. But after Djokovic won the opening set, the 22-year-old Alcaraz seized control of the final and surged to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Underlining Djokovic’s place in the current pecking order of men’s tennis, he admitted he had not expected to reach another major final.

If Djokovic was to capture that elusive 25th Grand Slam title, he may look back on this tournament as his best remaining opportunity. He remains the undisputed king of Melbourne Park, with Rod Laver Arena the court where he has enjoyed his greatest success.

The fourth seed benefited from two strokes of luck on his path to the semifinals. He advanced through the fourth round when Jakub Mensik withdrew with injury, then survived a two-set deficit against Lorenzo Musetti after the fifth-seeded Italian retired hurt.

Djokovic regrouped to beat Sinner and reach the final, but repeating that level so soon after a five-set match proved too much.

“Overall, for sure, it’s been a fantastic tournament,” Djokovic said. “I knew that I’d probably have to beat two of them on the way to the title. I beat one, which is great. It’s a step further than I have gone in Grand Slams compared to last year. Very nice, encouraging. But not enough for me.”

For however long his career lasts, Djokovic insists he will not abandon the pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam crown, even as the odds continue to narrow.

“I always believe I can,” Djokovic said of eclipsing Court. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be competing.”