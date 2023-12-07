In 2023, Novak Djokovic solidified his dominance in men's tennis, yet fans caught a glimpse of the sport's future leaders when Carlos Alcaraz stopped Djokovic's Grand Slam sweep and Jannik Sinner delivered a late blow.

Playing some of his best tennis at 36 and having spent a record 400 weeks at the top of the world rankings, Djokovic is poised to pursue a Golden Slam, aiming to win all four majors and the Olympic crown in Paris next year.

"The drive is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well," Djokovic said after securing his record seventh ATP Finals title. "The mindset is the same. I'll keep going."

Djokovic's supremacy in an extraordinary season helped him equal the injured Rafa Nadal's tally of 22 major titles at the Australian Open with a hamstring tear and surpass his old rival at the French Open, defeating a cramping Alcaraz along the way.

However, a rejuvenated Alcaraz ended Djokovic's Wimbledon reign in an epic five-setter to claim his second Grand Slam title, hinting that a change of guard was imminent after nearly two decades of "Big Three" control.

While Djokovic lifted his 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open and secured the year-end No. 1 spot at the ATP Finals, a new era may still be on the horizon with the fearless and fast-learning Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old Spaniard needs to stay injury-free and address the flaws that derailed him in three of their four meetings in 2023 to compete with Djokovic.

Sinner emerged as another potential threat deep into the season, stunning Djokovic twice in one day at the Davis Cup before orchestrating Italy's triumph.

"Djokovic said he was ready to win the four Grand Slams and Olympic gold, but we're here to stop him," Alcaraz said during an exhibition event in Mexico last week, looking ahead to an "intense" 2024.

Nadal, part of the triumvirate alongside Djokovic and the retired Roger Federer, aims to add a final chapter to his glittering but injury-plagued career in what is likely his last season on tour.

The Spaniard has not played since suffering a hip problem at the Australian Open and it would be a huge surprise if he could make up ground on Djokovic in the Grand Slam chase.

In the women's game, a refreshing contrast to the men's, four different Grand Slam champions were produced: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Gauff, with the fight for the year-end top ranking going down to the wire.

French Open champion Swiatek returned to her perch to deny a vastly improved Sabalenka at the end of a grueling campaign. Still, she may find 2024 more challenging if Elena Rybakina rediscovers her best form and Ons Jabeur steps up her bid for a first slam.

Major champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber will also return after their maternity breaks, following in the footsteps of Caroline Wozniacki and adding spice to the ultra-competitive field.