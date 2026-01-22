Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with little fuss, beating Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in straight sets to stay on course for another deep run in Melbourne.

For Djokovic, that routine progress carries familiar weight at Melbourne Park. Two rounds into the 2026 tournament, the 10-time champion again looks firmly at home, and history is once more within reach.

The 38-year-old Serbian closed out Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, extending his flawless start and setting up a third-round meeting with Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp.

The win left Djokovic one victory away from his 400th career match win at Grand Slam tournaments, a milestone no player has previously reached.

Already the most successful men’s player in Australian Open history, Djokovic arrived chasing a record-extending 11th Melbourne title and a 25th major overall.

Through two matches, he has dropped just 14 games, spent minimal time on court and shown none of the physical strain often associated with players deep into their 30s.

Against Maestrelli, ranked 141st and making his Grand Slam debut, Djokovic was efficient rather than explosive, but never under threat.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Italy's Francesco Maestrelli after winning his Australian Open second round match at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

He broke early, dictated rallies from the baseline and shut down resistance whenever it surfaced.

The opening set lasted 47 minutes, and the outcome was never in doubt thereafter.

“I didn’t push myself, but I never needed to,” Djokovic said. “Everything has been positive so far.”

That measured approach has defined Djokovic’s opening week. Skipping warm-up tournaments, he opted for a longer off-season and trusted preparation over match play.

So far, the choice has paid off.

His serve has been reliable, his movement sharp and his decision-making disciplined, a veteran’s blueprint for navigating the early rounds.

There was also room for Djokovic’s familiar routines. During the tournament, he again visited his favored Brazilian fig tree in the nearby botanical gardens, a ritual he credits with helping him reset mentally.

“That is my oldest friend here in Melbourne,” he said. “Nature is powerful.”

The next challenge promises to be more demanding.

Van de Zandschulp, the world No. 75, reached the third round by upsetting American Brandon Nakashima in four sets before overpowering China’s Shang Juncheng in straight sets, firing 15 aces and dictating with aggressive first-strike tennis.

While Djokovic enters as the clear favorite, their history offers a note of caution.

The head-to-head stands at 1-1. Djokovic won their first meeting in Astana in 2022, but van de Zandschulp delivered a surprise upset at Indian Wells in 2024, using his flat backhand and heavy serve to disrupt the Serb’s rhythm.

Djokovic will look to neutralize that serve, extend rallies and force consistency under pressure, a familiar formula on Rod Laver Arena.

Van de Zandschulp, by contrast, must keep points short, attack second serves and avoid being drawn into prolonged exchanges if he hopes to threaten another upset.

Elsewhere at Melbourne Park, the tournament continued largely without drama.

Defending women’s champion Madison Keys advanced after surviving a brief wobble, while Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula progressed comfortably.

In the men’s draw, Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti moved on, and Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot continued to build on last season’s breakthrough run.