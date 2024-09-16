Novak Djokovic, the former world No. 1, marked his return to the court by teaming up with Hamad Medjedovic to secure a 3-0 play-off victory over Greece on Sunday, keeping Serbia in World Group I of the Davis Cup.

In his first competitive appearance since his early exit at the U.S. Open, the 37-year-old Djokovic and his 21-year-old partner triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas, younger brother of Stefanos Tsitsipas, who withdrew from the match.

On Saturday, Miomir Kecmanovic gave Serbia its first point by beating Thanos 6-3, 6-3, before Djokovic defeated Ioannis Xilas, ranked 770 in the world, 6-0, 6-1 in just 45 minutes.

Djokovic said Saturday that it "may be the last time" he plays in front of a Belgrade Davis Cup audience because of a change in format.

"Some young tennis players who will defend the colors of the national team need to take over the helm," he said.