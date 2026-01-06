Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Adelaide International, conceding he is not physically ready to compete as he fine-tunes his build-up to the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season.

The 38-year-old Serbian announced his decision Monday, ending plans to use the Jan. 12 tournament as his lone tuneup ahead of Melbourne Park, where main-draw play begins Jan. 18 and Djokovic will chase a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and an elusive 25th Grand Slam crown.

“To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I’m not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week,” Djokovic wrote on social media. “It’s personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning as it truly felt like playing at home.”

Djokovic has not played an official tour match in nearly two months.

His last appearance came on Nov. 8, when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hellenic Championship in Athens.

Shortly afterward, he withdrew from the ATP Finals for a second consecutive year, citing a shoulder injury and has since been increasingly selective about his schedule.

“My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open,” Djokovic added. “I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia.”

The withdrawal underscores the delicate balance Djokovic faces late in a career that has already redefined men’s tennis.

Owner of a men’s-record 24 major singles titles, he remains the most successful player in Australian Open history, lifting the trophy 10 times, most recently in 2023.

Yet his recent Melbourne campaigns have fallen short of the finish line: semifinal exits in each of the past two years, including a forced retirement after one set against Alexander Zverev in 2025 because of a torn hamstring.

Despite those setbacks, Djokovic reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments last season and begins this year ranked No. 4 in the world, behind only Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Zverev.

Still, the men’s tour has tilted toward youth, with Sinner and Alcaraz increasingly setting the pace at the sport’s biggest events.

Australian wildcard Nick Kyrgios, returning this week at the Brisbane International after a lengthy injury absence, urged fans to appreciate Djokovic while he is still competing.

“There’s obviously something there that he wants to achieve, whether it’s another Grand Slam or something else,” Kyrgios told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But we should cherish the fact that someone that old in our sport is still at the top of it and still gives everything to it. When Novak goes, that era is completely gone. I want him to stay for as long as possible.”

Djokovic has previously indicated he hopes to continue playing through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where he would aim to defend the gold medal he won in Paris.

For now, his Adelaide withdrawal signals a clear priority: arriving in Melbourne as healthy and prepared as possible for one more run at history.

The decision also comes amid change off the court.

A day earlier, Djokovic announced he was cutting ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association, the group he co-founded, citing concerns over transparency, governance and the way his voice and image had been represented.