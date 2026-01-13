Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne Park intent on pushing back against the seemingly unstoppable rise of the so-called “Sincaraz” era, chasing an Australian Open title that would cement his status as the most successful Grand Slam champion in history.

The Serbian last lifted a major trophy at the U.S. Open in late 2023 to claim his 24th crown. Since then, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have seized control of the sport’s biggest stages, overwhelming opponents with a blistering, high-octane brand of tennis.

Djokovic, who turns 39 in May, is no longer immune to the physical demands of two decades at the elite level. Yet writing off one of the game’s greatest competitors has always been a dangerous mistake, particularly when mental resilience has long been his most formidable weapon.

To move out of a tie with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam singles titles in the Australian’s own backyard, Djokovic is likely to need to beat one or both members of the sport’s “new two” in the latter stages of the tournament.

Last year, the final remaining member of the “Big Three” beat Alcaraz in the quarterfinals before retiring from his semifinal against Alex Zverev with a hamstring tear.

Djokovic reached the semifinals of all four majors in 2025, losing to Sinner in Paris and at Wimbledon, as well as to Alcaraz in New York.

“I lost three out of four slams in the semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing on a really high level,” Djokovic said after his loss at Flushing Meadows. “Best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly in the end stages of a Grand Slam.”

Abundance of caution

Djokovic pulled out of a warm-up tournament in Adelaide in January, but Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley quickly moved to dismiss any doubts about the 38-year-old appearing in Melbourne.

“He’ll be here to play 100%,” Tiley said over the weekend.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he just wanted to make sure he’s fully ready. He’s won this event 10 times. He wants to go for that record, and this is the place where he has the best chance of doing it.”

Tiley added that it was highly unlikely this would be Djokovic’s last Australian Open, aligning with the player’s stated ambition to defend his Olympic title in Los Angeles in 2028.

Djokovic’s battered body may have other ideas, however, and his chances of a deep run will likely depend on staying healthy into the second week at Melbourne Park.

He won ATP titles in Geneva and Athens last year to take his career tally to 101. His best performances at the longer Masters events were a runner-up finish in Miami and a semifinal appearance in Shanghai.

This will be his 21st appearance in the Australian Open main draw, a journey that began as a qualifier in 2005, when he was routed by eventual champion Marat Safin.

Melbourne’s large Serbian community will ensure Djokovic enjoys strong support at a tournament where he has often been more admired than embraced.

There is little doubt he will go down as one of the Australian Open’s greatest champions, particularly given that his 10 titles came during the height of the “Big Three” era, when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were also at their peak.