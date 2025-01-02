Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka delivered commanding performances Thursday, advancing to the Brisbane International quarterfinals and signaling strong form ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic defeated veteran Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3 in 72 minutes, extending his perfect record to 20-0 against the Frenchman. The 37-year-old Serb controlled the match, which featured moments of flair from both players.

In the women’s draw, world No. 1 Sabalenka overcame Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 as she pursues a third consecutive Australian Open title.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka gestures during her round of 16 match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at the Brisbane International tennis tournament, Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 2, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Rising talents Mirra Andreeva and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard also impressed, showcasing their potential as future stars.

Djokovic, a former world No. 1, will face towering American Reilly Opelka in the last eight.

“We’ve been playing a long time – I’ve known Gael since I was 15 and he was 16,” said Djokovic, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12.

“I’ve had a good score against him over the years, but we’ve had some incredible battles on different surfaces. Hopefully, we can play some more before we both retire.”

In the women’s draw, 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva demolished Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals. A year after losing to Noskova at the same event, Andreeva showcased her growth with a 63-minute victory over the Czech player.

The teenager will next face Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

“Last year, she (Noskova) almost killed me in the quarterfinals, so I thought it was time to take my revenge,” Andreeva said.

Ranked No. 16 in the world at the start of 2025, Andreeva is seen as a strong contender for a Grand Slam title this year.

“My No. 1 goal for the 2025 season is to crack the top 10,” said Andreeva, who is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Mpetshi Perricard continued his impressive run by defeating fourth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). The Frenchman served 20 aces in the match, adding to the 36 he fired in his first-round win over Nick Kyrgios.

“It was a good match – not very easy to play against Frances,” Mpetshi Perricard said. “The first set was very tight on serve, but I managed to put some pressure on his second serve, and it worked.”

Mpetshi Perricard will face 19-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals.