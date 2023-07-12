Novak Djokovic sent a clear message to his Grand Slam rivals with a dominant 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.

The Serbian superstar is now two wins away from a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title, and he showed why he is still the favorite to win the tournament. Djokovic was in complete control for the majority of the match, and he never looked like losing.

After losing the first set, Djokovic raised his level and won the next three sets in convincing fashion. He broke Rublev's serve six times in the match, and he never faced a break point himself.

Djokovic's performance was a masterclass in tennis, which showed why he is still the best player in the world. He was aggressive from the baseline, and he served and volleyed effectively. He also showed great mental toughness, as he never gave up even when Rublev made a brief comeback in the first set.

After the match, Djokovic was asked how he felt about being the hunted rather than the hunter. He said that he loves the pressure and that it motivates him to play his best tennis.

"Pressure is a privilege," Djokovic said. "It awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I've ever dreamed of and inspires me to play my best tennis."

Djokovic also sent a message to his Grand Slam rivals. He said that they may want to get a win over him, but it "ain't happening."

"I know they want to get a scalp, they want to win, but it ain't happening," Djokovic said. "I'm here to stay."

Rublev was left to rue his missed opportunity. He played a great match, but Djokovic simply outplayed him. The Russian was the first man in the Open Era to lose his first eight Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, Rublev was proud of his performance. He said that he felt like he had played his best tennis in the tournament.

"I think (it's) my first quarterfinal that I feel proud of myself," Rublev said. "Then, of course, you wanted to win. I was doing everything to try to win this match."

Djokovic will next face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Sinner is a rising star in the sport, but he will have a challenging task if he wants to upset Djokovic.

The match will be a classic, and it will be a preview of what could be a thrilling final.