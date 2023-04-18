Despite his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters, Serbian Novak Djokovic revealed that he is still grappling with an elbow issue as he prepares for this week's Srpska Open.

The world No. 1 is determined to overcome this physical challenge and regain his form in time for the French Open.

Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion's serve broken eight times by the Italian.

"My elbow is not in an ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match," Djokovic told reporters.

"One of the good things in tennis is that you get a new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. So I've turned over a new leaf."

"Naturally, I wasn't satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But, ever since I landed, I've felt welcomed in Banja Luka, a lot of positive energy and positive emotions."

Djokovic will face 18-year-old Luca Van Assche in Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Wednesday after the Frenchman claimed a 1-6 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

"I don't know much about the young French player," Djokovic said.

"I thought Wawrinka would win the match. I saw (Van Assche) play but not for long; he is a real fighter, fast, and it isn't easy to get past him. No one should be underestimated."

Van Assche, ranked 87th in the world, said it was a privilege to play against Djokovic.

"Novak is a true champion. Not only in tennis but in sports in general," he added. "It will be an incredible match. I know I'll have to give me all to win."

The French Open, the season's second Grand Slam, begins on May 28.