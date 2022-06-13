Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years.

The 26-year-old Russian, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the No. 1 spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March.

But with Djokovic losing in the quarterfinals at the French Open, where he was defending champion, the door opened for Medvedev to rise again to the top spot.

Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. No rankings points, however, will be awarded.

Zverev climbs to No. 2 for the first time having spent a total of 56 weeks since November 2017 at No. 3.

The German, however, is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his French Open semifinal with Nadal.

Djokovic's grip on the No. 1 ranking had already been weakened by his exclusion earlier in the year, because of COVID-19 regulations, from the Australian Open where he was also the defending champion.

It is the first time since October 2018 that Djokovic is not in the top two.

Rafael Nadal, who beat the Serb at Roland Garros and went on to take the title for the 14th time, stays at number four, now only 245 points behind his great rival.

Casper Ruud, who was overwhelmed by Nadal in the Paris final, reached his best career ranking of fifth in the world, up one place ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray climbed 21 places to 48 following his journey to the final in Stuttgart at the weekend while Medvedev's conqueror Van Rijthoven jumped 99 places from 205 to 106.

Swiatek maintains lead Iga Swiatek poses with her French Open trophy, Paris, France, June 5, 2022. (EPA Photo)

French Open champion Iga Swiatek remains firmly at the head of the new WTA rankings released Monday, over 4000 points ahead of No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

The 21-year-old Pole has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March.

The only change in the Top 20 sees Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, beaten in Sunday's final at 's-Hertogenbosch by the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, take fifth place from Maria Sakkari.

Neither Sabalenka nor Alexandrova will be at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the year, as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred from competing following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

No WTA rankings points, however, will be awarded for the event.

ATP rankings Top 10

1. Daniil Medvedev 7950 pts (+1)

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7075 (+1)

3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6770 (-2)

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6525

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050 (+1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4945 (-1)

7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4893

8. Andrey Rublev 4125

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3895

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3570

WTA Rankings Top 10

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8631 pts

2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4511

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4245

4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4150

5. Aryna Sabalenka 4145 (+1)

6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4075 (-1)

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3678

8. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3255

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3255

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3060