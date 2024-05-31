Novak Djokovic extended his dominant streak at the French Open, reaching the last 32 for the 19th consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Roland Garros organizers imposed a ban on alcohol in the stands to curb disruptions caused by unruly fans.

Defending champion Djokovic breezed past Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena with 43 winners in a commanding 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Next, Djokovic will face 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti, whom he has defeated four times in their five encounters.

However, Musetti posed a significant challenge to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open, winning the first two sets of their last 16 clash before retiring due to injury.

"It was a difficult match against Roberto. He hit a lot of very good and precise shots," Djokovic said.

"The last game of the first set I played really well and started to play at a higher level. At the end of the match, I was playing very well."

Also advancing to the third round on another rain-hit day in the French capital were women's title contenders Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The behavior of fans at the tournament, highlighted by Belgium's David Goffin claiming he had chewing gum spat at him, prompted measures to curb unruly behavior.

"Alcohol has been allowed in the stadiums until now but that's over," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told reporters.

However, alcohol, including beer from mobile vendors, will still be sold around the grounds.

Mauresmo said fans will be ejected if they throw something at a player, and "umpires have tighter, more precise instructions on crowd control."

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who ended Rafael Nadal's French Open career in the first round, defeated Goffin 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2.

Zverev arrived in Paris after winning the Rome Open title and is the only player to reach the semi-finals at the last three French Open tournaments.

On Friday, a Berlin court will hear Zverev's appeal against a fine for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

He received a 450,000-euro ($487,000) fine in October but appealed earlier this year, leading to a full trial.

The 27-year-old is not required to attend the proceedings and insisted on the eve of the tournament that he "believes in the German system."

On Thursday, he declined to discuss the case further.

"I have said everything before the tournament," he said.

Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Nadal and Djokovic in the last two years, needed five sets to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

After only nine singles matches were played due to a Wednesday washout, 55 second-round ties were scheduled on Thursday.

World No. 2 Sabalenka fired 27 winners past Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima to win 6-2, 6-2.

Comfort amid weather

The two-time Australian Open champion, a semi-finalist in Paris in 2023, has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams and is expected to be Iga Swiatek's chief rival in the Pole's quest for a fourth French Open title.

Sabalenka will face close friend Paula Badosa of Spain for a place in the last 16.

"It's not the best weather. I feel like going back to the hotel. Getting a blanket and hot tea, and Netflix," said the Belarusian, who had the advantage of playing under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Fourth-seeded Rybakina, the only woman to defeat Swiatek on clay this year, was similarly untroubled, easing past Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4.

Qualifier Olga Danilovic, ranked 125th, rallied from a set and 5-3 down to defeat 11th seed Danielle Collins 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-4.

Also exiting was 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko, who fell to Denmark's 72nd-ranked Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3.

Peyton Stearns, who won her first WTA title in Rabat last weekend, stunned Russian 10th seed Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2.